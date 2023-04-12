GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We all know that learning doesn’t stop when we earn a degree, which is why a local program called the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) provides opportunities for lifelong learning at Aquinas College. In 1973, OLLI was established “as a vision of former Aquinas College President Dr. Norbert Hruby.”

The mission of OLLI is to provide those aged 50 and over with opportunities to achieve “personal transformation of mind, body, and spirit through lifelong learning,” as stated on the program’s website.

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Sheila Pantlind and Karin Waterbury, OLLI Board Chair, share details about the program, the opportunity to make new friends, the types of classes offered such as the Academy Awards Presentation, the types of professors that teach in the program in-person and via zoom, and the frequency of the classes.

Learn more by watching the interview featured above!