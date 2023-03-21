GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Through a longstanding partnership with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, the Advocates for Senior Issues have been the leading senior advocacy group in Kent County since 1982. To discuss how the non-partisan group is “empowering seniors through education and advocacy,” President Lody Zwarensteyn and Jen Koffman from Advocates for Senior Issues have an informative discussion with Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities.

According to Jen Koffman, Advocates for Senior Issues functions on three pillars:

· Advocate: According to the group’s website, advocating for Seniors includes hosting meetings with legislators who can “speak on current issues and answer questions from the audience.”

· Learn: A portion of meetings educates group members on issues affecting the older adult population residing in Kent County

· Build Community: Members build relationships with one another by engaging in social activities both in and outside of the group.

To learn more about how Advocates or Senior Issues is helping to improve the quality of life of seniors, visit the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan's website.

