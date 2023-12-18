GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Food insecurity and hunger are prominent issues in many countries, communities and households, and Michigan isn’t insusceptible.

Research has indicated nearly 350,000 older adults in Michigan are food insecure, but several organizations and groups are working to alleviate this problem.

During an episode of “Real Possibilities” with AARP Michigan, Paula D. Cunningham joins Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, and Gerry Brisson, president and CEO of Gleaners Community Food Bank SE MI, to discuss food insecurity, the difference between food insecurity and hunger and opportunities to create a food secure community.

Learn more in the segment featured above.

