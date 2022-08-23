GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Back-to-school season is here, classes are back in session, and if you have ever thought about furthering your education, even as an older adult aged 50 or older, then now is the time.

During a new episode of AARP Michigan Real Possibilities, a group of panelists details “The Graduate! Network” and opportunity pathways to help adults achieve their educational pursuits.

Segment panelists include:

Dr. Michelle Cyrus, Education Navigator, Detroit Drives Degrees

Jen Schramm, Senior Policy Advisor, AARP Public Policy Institute

Andrea Palmer, AARP Michigan Program Associate

Sarah Szurpicki, Director, Office of Sixty by 30, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)