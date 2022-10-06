GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As part of AARP’s She’s the Difference voter engagement campaign celebrating the power of women voters, AARP Michigan is offering a first look at the republican and democratic contenders for the state’s highest elected office.

In a conversation featured on our website and airing on WLNS-TV 6 in Lansing, gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and incumbent Gretchen Whitmer share their thoughts and plans on issues identified most important to Michigan voters in a recent AARP poll, including those specifically important to the more than 5 million women in the state. Those issues include inflation and rising prices, the cost of prescription drugs, election security and voting rights, and long-term care.

“Our goal is to inform and educate AARP members and their families where candidates stand on important issues and provide an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, unfiltered by the media or any other organization,” said AARP Michigan State Director Paula D. Cunningham. “We know voters over the age of 50 are the most reliable and powerful voting bloc in the country and that an informed electorate is better equipped to choose a candidate that best fits their views and values. This ‘first look’ conversation provides that opportunity.”

AARP’s conversation with the gubernatorial candidates is available at aarp.org/MIVotes. Visitors to the site also have access to AARP’s Voter Resource Guide containing the most up-to-date election information, including how to register to vote, where to vote in person, the rules for absentee voting and all key voting deadlines. Michigan’s General Election is on Tuesday, November 8.

AARP is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization and a trusted source for news and information. With approximately 1.3 million members in Michigan, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to people age 50+ and their families.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)



