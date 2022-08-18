GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- AARP Michigan will host a briefing to highlight findings from its new statewide election survey on Thursday, August 18 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The poll demonstrates the importance of voters age 50 and over in the tight races for governor and U.S. senate, and sheds light on the issues that are most important to voters in Michigan age 50 and over. Voters 50+ are a crucial voting bloc, consistently showing up to the polls and making a key difference in election outcomes in Michigan. In the state’s 2018 midterm election, the 50+ made up nearly 60% of the electorate.

WHO: Matt Hogan, Partner, Impact Research

Bob Ward, Partner, Fabrizio Ward

Paula Cunningham, AARP Michigan State Director

WHEN: Thursday, August 18, 9:30 a.m. Eastern

WHERE: To RSVP and receive a Zoom link for the virtual briefing, please contact Cathleen Simlar at csimlar@aarp.org or call 248-761-7145.

AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research to conduct a survey. The firms interviewed 1,365 likely Michigan voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, with an oversample of 550 likely voters age 50 and older and an additional oversample of 315 Black likely voters age 50 and older, between August 8-14, 2022. The interviews were conducted via landline (30%), cellphone (35%), and SMS-to-web (35%). The margin of sampling error for the 500 statewide sample is ±4.4%; for the 850 total sample of voters 50+ is ±3.4%; for the 400 total sample of Black voters 50+ is ±4.9%.

###

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)