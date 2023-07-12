GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-On Tuesday, July 11, AARP hosted a tele-town hall with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to share information with veterans, caregivers and military families about the PACT Act, a new law expanding VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The tele-town hall addressed questions on how to apply for PACT Act benefits and receive retroactive benefits before the application deadline on Aug. 10, 2023. This important deadline means eligible veterans will be paid the amount they would have received from Aug. 10, 2022, when the legislation took effect, through the date their application was granted.

This event also highlighted key resources and free tools such as AARP’s Health Benefits Navigator. For more information on AARP’s resources for veterans and military families, visit AARP.org/Veterans.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)