GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For the past 135 years, Michigan Veteran Homes has been serving those who have served the country by offering state-owned skilled nursing homes and the opportunity for veterans to live independently in Grand Rapids, Marquette and Montcalm County. These homes provide compassionate long-term, dementia, memory and palliative care to veterans not only because they have earned it, but as Michigan Veterans Homes says, they “deserve it.”

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Ryan Engle from Michigan Veterans Homes discusses skilled nursing care in detail, talks about their Grand Rapids location, and Michigan Veterans Homes’ remarkable history.



“We’re really excited. We’re providing quality care and quality of life in facilities worthy of those who’ve won the cloth of our nation.”

Ryan Engle, Michigan Veterans Homes

