Top Stories
FSU helps high school students receive college credit
Top Stories
Teen cancer survivor shares her beautiful light
Top Stories
WMCAT Student creates Meijer Black History apparel
Pine Rest: Helping kids understand global conflict
Maranda's Weekend Fun Guide March 18th – 20th
Whitecaps celebrate March is Reading Month
Jordan
Live Local Give Local
eightWest
Top Stories
Firekeepers heats things up with grand reopening …
Top Stories
Linking families together: CareLinc helps a local …
Top Stories
CareLinc joins myTEAM TRIUMPH for SHERUNS
You're invited to the Brilliance Awards
See what's cooking! Local students learn culinary …
West Michigan BIGGBY lovers share their favorite …
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
6 ways women can boost retirement savings
Top Stories
The connection between hearing and health
Top Stories
Tax breaks after 50 you can’t afford to miss
Assisted living and memory care options at Clark
Encore Years by AARP
6 ways women can boost retirement savings
Tax breaks after 50 you can’t afford to miss
Sweetheart scams: Top 10 Frauds Hitting Adults 60 …
Join AARP Michigan for virtual community events this …
10 worst habits for your heart
Don’t Be Fraud Foolish: LeaveMiVoteAlone
Watch What You Heat: National Burn Awareness Week …
6 ways women can boost retirement savings
Tax breaks after 50 you can’t afford to miss
Cyber security expert shares best practices for identity …
A discussion on voting with MI Secretary of State …
Don’t forget about other illnesses during COVID-19
Workforce opportunities for older adults
US Senator Debbie Stabenow discusses Build Back Better …
The Green House Project helps seniors live meaningful …
Start your own business using these tips from successful …
How to take advantage of technology at any age
A look at what’s happening inside McLaren in Greater …
‘Lansing Built to Last’ competition helps local entrepreneurs …
Real Possibilities for entrepreneurs with Shannon …
The impact COVID-19 has on our mental and emotional …
Signs that a loved one needs caregiving support
AARP Michigan celebrates 20 years of serving the …
What does “Aging in place” mean?
The future of autonomous vehicles in Michigan
‘Michigan Women Forward’ helps women find and fund …
Watch AARP Real Possibilities Tuesdays on WOTV 4
AARP Real Possibilities: How to support the AAPI …
Should I still get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tips for coping with Covid-19 vaccine anxiety from …
Self-driving cars to hit West Michigan roads? The …
Finding joy in troubling times: Clark Retirement’s …
Missing teeth? Get your smile back with these dental …
Coping with Covid-19 anxiety: Experts share helpful …
Key tips for improving cognitive memory and brain …
AARP Real Possibilities: Local Jackson MI Dad and …
Aging in place: Creating livable communities in West …
An update on the COVID-19 vaccination process in …
AARP Real Possibilities: Protect yourself from cyber …
AARP Real Possibilities: An update on Michigan’s …
AARP Real Possibilities: What will education look …
The differences and advantages of Yoga and Tai Chi
AARP Real Possibilities: Boost your brain health …
AARP Real Possibilities: Avoid becoming a victim …
AARP Real Possibilities: Maintain your brain health …
AARP Real Possibilities: How to avoid being scammed
AARP Real Possibilities: The future of education
AARP Real Possibilities: The life changing benefits …
AARP Real Possibilities: Addressing food insecurity …
Pivoting during the pandemic: Improvements to hospitals, …
AARP Real Possibilities: Innovative solutions for …
AARP Real Possibilities: The history of voting and …
AARP Real Possibilities: See options for safe voting, …
AARP Real Possibilities: What are Opioids?
Sunset Retirement Communities
Things to look for when choosing the right assisted …
Surprising parts of the body you need to exercise …
Finding connection prevents isolation
Work and save 101
10 food-safety mistakes every holiday cook can make
Free Resources for Veterans with PTSD, Other Mental …
Working family caregivers say post-pandemic return …
Value, depth, and age: The prism of today’s friendships
About Jennifer Feuerstein
Jennifer Feuerstein
