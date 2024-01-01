How to watch

CW West Michigan is now broadcasting over the air on WOTV Digital Subchannel 41.2. Viewers with an antenna should re-scan their television receiver to ensure The CW West Michigan is included in their programming lineup.

The CW West Michigan is also available through cable and satellite providers as follows:

For viewers on DirecTV Satellite and Streaming, turn to Channel 42.

For viewers on Charter/Spectrum systems, the programming can be found on Channel 6.

For viewers on Comcast/Xfinity Systems, The CW West Michigan is airing on Channels 286 and 1182.

If you are not on the systems above, contact your local provider to inquire about adding The CW West Michigan to their lineups, or to find out more about channel position.

We will update this information as The CW West Michigan continues to be added to viewing platforms throughout the region