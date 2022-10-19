GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When determining if it’s time for your loved one to transition into senior care housing, you may have many lingering questions. Many people want to know about the different lifestyle options, available activities and the cost of senior care. Finding the right community to fit specific needs may take some time, but families can find reassurance at Crossroads Eldercare Options.

Crossroads Eldercare Options, “advocates for seniors and caregivers throughout Greater Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Holland, Grand Haven and Muskegon.” The local assisted living facility is known for offering “hope to seniors and their caregivers by personalizing the search for better long-term care.” Elizabeth Eardley, President of Crossroads Eldercare Options, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities to share the resources and services families can utilize when choosing the right senior care facility/community.

A free resource readily available for families is a free questionnaire to receive immediate options. The online form features 10 questions on Crossroads’ website.

In addition to sharing this resource, Elizabeth details common topics their Senior Advisors discuss with families. Topics include, but are not limited to financial strategizing, clinical and legal situations, help with homecare, and more.

Learn additional information by watching the interview above, and contact Crossroads Eldercare Options to find personalized care options for a loved one!

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan).