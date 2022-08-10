GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-When we look back upon our childhood, many of us have fond memories of Summer Camp. Long days in the sun, making friends and learning new experiences. While there are many to choose from, one that stands out is the Summer Magic Program in Newaygo. Put on by the Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, this camp focusses on learning and inclusiveness. This year the kids at the camp had a special visitor. The Van Andel Institute brought their educational program to the camp, titled Curiosity on Wheels. This program focusses on water stem activities to help these kids become engaged in their learning. The focus of the camp is to help these children build a love for learning that hopefully will grow as they continue to develop.

The Summer Magic Program is an 8-week summer program that offers children education beyond the classroom. For 27 years the camp has been running, open to kids ages 5 to 16. One of the most magical parts of the program is that it is affordable. It costs only 3 dollars a day to attend and includes lunch, snacks, and a day full of outdoor activities. Children have the chance to work together, and make new friends, focusing on being creative and using their thinking skills. This is a perfect way to strengthen your child’s learning and create everlasting memories during the summer.

