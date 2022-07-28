GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Craig’s Cruisers- 8 lucky kids got to enjoy the party of a lifetime at Craig’s Cruisers. The VIP experience that these children won included a wristband that was good for unlimited attractions including the trampoline park. Some of the fun attractions the kids enjoyed was Indoor go-karts, mini golf, zip line and laser tag to name a few. The kids also received $10 to the arcade. One thing is for certain that all the winners can agree on, is that this will be a fun day they will cherish for a long time.

Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Center has so many fun attractions and games that there is sure to be something for the entire family to enjoy. From mini golf, to go-karts, to Zip Lining and the newest ride the 360, Craig’s Cruisers is always coming up with new and fun ways for you and your family to have a great time this summer.

