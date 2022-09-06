Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to life. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky’s music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.

For a limit time, we are offering you the chance to experience Swan Lake for free! Enter the WORLD SERIES BALLET: SWAN LAKE CONTEST from now until September 25th to win one of two family four packs. And make sure to come back daily to re-enter and increase your chances of winning!

