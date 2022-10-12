Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Art Museum is pleased to welcome The Jim Henson Exhibition Imagination Unlimited. This exhibit explores Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on popular culture. The exhibit includes 20 puppets from the popular worlds of The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal an more!

You could win tickets to the exhibition by entering the JIM HENSON EXHIBITION CONTEST today! We are giving away a family four pack of tickets so you and three guests can enjoy the magic of puppetry. Enter from now until October 17, 2022. Enter daily to increase your chances of winning!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.