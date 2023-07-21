GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Get ready to laugh because Impractical Jokers are coming to Soaring Eagle and eightWest is giving you the chance to win four tickets.

Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr) and Sal Vulcano are the Creators, Executive Producers, and Stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its 10th season, Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show that follows the trio as they compete to embarrass each other. a

In addition to their top 5 comedy show on cable, and truTV’s longest running and top-rated original comedy, the guys have toured steadily over the last eight years with their wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK.

Impractical Jokers will be at Soaring Eagle on Friday, October 27th and we’re giving you the chance to win four tickets to the show.

