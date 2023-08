GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – See Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight sing at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort!

THE PATTI LABELLE AND GLADYS KNIGHT CONTEST runs from now until Sunday, August 27 at 11:59pm EST. Two winners will receive a family four pack of tickets to the show! Make sure you come back every day to increase your chances of winning!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.