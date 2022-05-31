Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The New Kids on the Block announce their MixTape Tour 2022 coming to Van Andel Arena on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:30PM. The lineup is stacked with mixtape tour, it’s a mash of everyone’s hit songs the WHOLE SHOW, no openers just an epic night out.

Win tickets to the show by entering the NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK CONTEST! From now until June 5th, you can enter to win four (4) tickets to the show. Make sure to enter daily to increase you chance of winning!

Winners of the contest will be contacted directly by phone and email.