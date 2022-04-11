GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) – More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Kalamazoo for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy—the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Now you have the opportunity to win tickets to this award winning experience! Enter the Blue Man Group Contest from April 18th – 22nd and you could win (4) four tickets for you and your friends to experience this spectacular show on May 5, 2022 at Miller Auditorium. Enter daily to increase your chances of winning!