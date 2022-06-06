Grand Rapids, MI (ABC4) – Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks. From June 14 – July 9, you can come see the Van Gogh’s works come to life at DeVos Place.

Better yet, you can enter the VAN GOGH CONTEST to win four (4) free tickets to the show! Enter from now until June 12. Enter daily to increase your chance of winning! You do not want to miss this must see event.

Winners will be contacted directly by phone and email.