Grand Rapids, MI (ABC4) – Enter to win the ultimate Craig’s Cruiser Experience for 9! Maranda and Craig’s Cruisers are teaming up to give 8 winners an exclusive experience. From June 13th – July 10th enter daily to win a prize package for 9 that includes, 2 hours of unlimited activities at Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming, all you can eat pizza buffet, a swag bag and more at a special event happening in July from 10am-12pm with Maranda! Enter daily to increase your chances of winning!