Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Win a Valentine’s Day getaway in Grand Rapids Hotel District. Prize package includes an overnight stay at the Amway Grand Plaza, a couples retreat experience at the Seraphina Spa, a couples Canvas class at Brush Studio, a chef tasting for 2 at Reserve Wine & Food and gift certificates for Kilwins & House of Wine.

The Valentine’s Day Getaway Contest will run from now until February 9th. Don’t miss your chance to win big for you and your valentine!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.