Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Join Terri & Rachael from eightWest for an exclusive experience at the Wine, Beer and Food Festival at DeVos Place on Friday November 18th at 5pm. You get to bring 5 friends to meet up with Terri & Rachael for sampling and swag bags! After the 1-hour experience you and your friends can enjoy exploring the festival on your own for the rest of the evening.



The Girls Night” give-a-way with Rachel Ruiz & Terri DeBoer Prize Package Includes:

o 6 Tickets (tickets for you and 5 “girlfriends”

o 6 Samples for each friend: 2 small plate offerings, 2 NA samples and a double “sweet ending” treat (dessert)

o 6 Festival goodie bags from eightWest & Festival Vendors

o This will be pre-arranged, we can have appropriate “vouchers” for them and pre-arranged stops from 5 – 6pm with Terri & Rachael. (we will be promoting, sharing pics too)

“Girlfriends” are free to enjoy the Festival the rest of the evening

Enter the contest from now until November 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM! Entrants and guests must be 21 years or older. Don’t miss your chance to win this amazing prize!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.