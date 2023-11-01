GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – John Ball Zoo is open until Sunday, Nov. 19, and there is still time to squeeze in a visit or win a family membership for 2024! Three lucky winners will walk away with a family membership for next season by submitting a photo of a favorite memory at John Ball Zoo. Enter by filling out our contest entry form from November 1 at 5 a.m. through November 19 at 11:59 p.m.

If you have yet to visit this season, John Ball Zoo is offering half-price admission from November 1-19. Experience a fall color safari, enjoy the beautiful colors and zoo life as you cozy up and explore the zoo.

Learn more about the zoo’s 1/2 price ticket special here.