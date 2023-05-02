GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After winning American Idol’s fourth season, Carrie Underwood has gone on to become one of America’s biggest acts in music and has proven to be a key figure in the sound of modern country music. She’s sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, has had 14 No. 1 singles, with six as co-writes, won eight Grammys, and has achieved countless other accolades. Her best-known tracks, including “Smoke Break,” “Cowboy Casanova,” “Jesus, Take The Wheel,” and “Something in the Water” have had huge crossover appeal.

