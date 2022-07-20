Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort on Friday, August 5th. This outdoor concert starts at 8:00 pm, rain or shine! Sing along to “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.

You could win tickets for you and your family today by enter the Journey – Soaring Eagle Casino Resort Contest! Winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to the concert. Don’t stop believin’ and enter the contest daily to increase your chances of walking away with 4 tickets to one of the greatest bands of their generation!

Winners will be notified by phone and email.