Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Cheer LIVE 2022 Tour will break new ground in a first of its kind live performance touring across North America featuring athletes from Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries CHEER. Bringing together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, Cheer Live will feature 14x National Champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. Without the restraints of score cards, judges and time limits, Cheer Live will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first of its kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert. Tickets on sale now for the June 26th date at Van Andel Arena.

Enter the Cheer Live Contest to win 4 tickets to the show! All you need to do is click the link below to sign up. The contest runs from now until June 19th. Enter daily to increase you chance of winning!