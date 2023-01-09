Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The New Yorker dubbed Morgan Wallen “the most wanted man in country” in part due to the CMA Award winner’s 9 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications and four consecutive chart-toppers, and in part due to his flyover appeal: “Bruce Springsteen meets Larry the Cable Guy.” The critically-acclaimed and ACM Album of the Year Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), Wallen’s follow-up to his Double Platinum breakout If I Know Me, topped 2021’s all-genre Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart with 4.1 million units sold earning him four 2022 Billboard Award nominations and sparking an in-demand 55-show THE DANGEROUS TOUR in 2022.

You could win two ticket to the show by entering the MORGAN WALLEN TICKET GIVEAWAY today! Contest runs from now until January 13, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to win this awesome prize. Enter daily to increase your chances of winning!

Winner will be contacted by phone and email.