Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Loverboy & Night Ranger are coming to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Friday, December 9th at 8:00pm.

For more than 40 years, LOVERBOY has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on weekends), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1978, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean – both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene – at Calgary’s Refinery Night Club. Soon the band found themselves playing on mega tours with Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas and Def Leppard, to name a few. They quickly became MTV darlings, being one of the first bands ever featured on the music channel.

Heavy hitting rock legends, Night Ranger are set to release their 12th studio album, “ATBPO” (which stands for And The Band Played On), an ode to making music during the covid era.

You can win a 4-pack of tickets to the show by entering the LOVERBOY & NIGHT RANGER CONTEST running from November 25th to December 1st. Enter daily to increase your chances of winning!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.