Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – ATTENTION Grand Rapids dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into DeVos Place from November 4 – 6! Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. See our herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 Foot Long Megalodon. Meet our trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive Raptor show. You don’t want to miss “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, and MORE! Tickets are flying fast! Sellouts expected, buy in advance at JurassicQuest.com to guarantee your timeslot. Get your tickets before they go extinct!

Enter the Jurassic Quest Contest from now until October 28 at 11:59 PM! You could win on of two family four packs to the show. Enter daily to increase your chances of winning!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.