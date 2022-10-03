Grand Rapids (WOOD) – The legendary Johnny Mathis will be gracing the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort stage on Dec. 3, 2022.

Celebrating his 66th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis’ sublime vocal approach to music eclipses passing fads and trends. He has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories — from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Help us celebrate the holidays as Johnny performs some of his greatest Christmas hits and personal favorites, and hear why it’s just not Christmas without Johnny Mathis!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.