Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – James Taylor is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort on June 23, 2023. His music has had a profound influence on songwriters and music lovers from all walks of life; “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Mexico,” “Shower the People,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Carolina In My Mind,” “Sweet Baby James,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “You Can Close Your Eyes,” “Walking Man,” “Never Die Young,” “Shed a Little Light,” “Copperline,” “Enough to be On Your Way, “You and I Again”, “Today Today Today” and many more.

You can experience the show for free by entering the JAMES TAYLOR TICKET GIVEAWAY. We are giving away two sets of four tickets to the show so you and three friends can enjoy the performance live! Enter from now until February 24 for your chance to win big.

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.