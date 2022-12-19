Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2023 WORLD TOUR – PRESENTED BY JERSEY MIKE’S Is coming to the Van Andel Arena on January 22, 2023.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s is coming with game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team! In 2023, every fan is getting in on this action…that means YOU, so get ready! It’s GLOBETROTTER game time!

The HARLEM GLOBETROTTER BALL KID CONTEST gives one adult and one child (6-12 years old) the unique opportunity to sit under the baskets during pre-game warmups. The prize package also includes a family 4-pack of tickets to the game, globetrotter t-shirt, signed basketball, and a meet and great with the players! Enter the contest from now until December 23, 2022. Make sure to enter daily to increase your chances of winning!

Winner will be contacted by phone and email.