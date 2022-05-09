GRAND RAPIDS, MI (ABC4) – The historical carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum will soon be open again for families to enjoy and Maranda is so excited because she is partnering with Grand Rapids Public Museum to give 20 families the chance to be some of the first to take a ride.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be hosting a VIP party May 25th at 4PM. 20 Winners and each of their 3 guests will enjoy free admission to the museum, a party with themed snacks from Meijer, prize bags and the chance for a memorable ride on the newly restored 1928 Spillman Carousel! Now is your chance to enter. Fill out the contest registration form for your chance to be one of the first riders!

The Carousel Contest will be open from May 9th at 8:00 AM to May 16th at 11:59 PM. Enter daily to increase your chance of winning. Good Luck!

All selected winners will be contacted via email and phone.