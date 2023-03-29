GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- March has been an exciting month! Each week, we’ve commemorated Women’s History Month by introducing viewers to an incredible woman creating a legacy in West Michigan. Four phenomenal individuals, Elise Kutt from Grand Rapids, Elisha Hodge from Battle Creek, Tiffany Parker from Kalamazoo and Kaja-Thornton Hunter from Muskegon, were named finalists of our Remarkable Women of West Michigan campaign, and this Wednesday, the big news was revealed on eightWest!

Who is this year’s Remarkable Women of West Michigan winner?

Drum roll, please…

This year’s winner is Elise Kutt!

A self-portrait of Elise Kutt. Photo courtesy of Elise Kutt.

Elise is the multi-passionate entrepreneur behind Mod Bettie portraits, “an all-inclusive portrait boutique,” and the founder of Naughty Bettie, “West Michigan’s first and only European-influenced lingerie boutique.” Her photography journey began while building a portfolio in art school based on self-portraits. While exploring and experimenting in front of and behind the camera, Elise learned to appreciate her inner and outer beauty, and discovered her true calling–helping others to fall in love with themselves!

Catch the surprise reveal on eightWest!

This is not your average winner’s reveal! The eightWest and ABC 4 crew went all out to congratulate Elise in the most meaningful way. Watch as Elise’s team members and friends surprise her in-studio. Plus, learn about the future plans of this remarkable woman!

As part of winning the Remarkable Women contest, Elise has received $1,000 to donate to a local non-profit of her choice, Growing Roots. Additionally, she will take a trip to L.A., where she will join the winners from all the Nexstar Media stations for a chance to be named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year.

Congratulations, Elise! We also want to congratulate our finalists on their nominations and for the difference they make in their communities. Check out their inspiring stories!

Elisha Hodge from Battle Creek She’s selfless, hardworking, dedicated to making her community a better place, and gives back without expecting anything in return. She’s a woman of distinction who deserves her flowers, and no, not just because she’s a florist! Read Elisha’s story

Tiffany Parker from Kalamazoo Tiffany Parker comes from a family of hard workers who dedicate countless hours and efforts to serving those around them. She leads her church choir, helps with her father’s nonprofit Charlie’s P.L.A.C.E. and its yearly Summer Youth Basketball League. Read Tiffany’s story