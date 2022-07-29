GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The temperature outside may be 80 degrees, but for Helen Devos children’s Hospital it was Christmas in July. Tommy’s Boats and Santa Claus brought a boat load of toys to the children at the hospital. This is something that has become a tradition for Helen Devos Children’s Hospital and Tommy’s Boats, to make these children feel loved and cared for year-round.

This was truly a special time for the children at the hospital. They were able to get out of their rooms, go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, as well as visit with Santa, who had a summertime ride instead of a sleigh, thanks to Tommy’s Boats. It is support like this that helps the children face their hardships throughout the year. It truly shows them that their community cares for them. None of this would be possible without great community members, such as Tommy’s Boats, as well as the hard work that the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital does, day in and out, for these kids.

