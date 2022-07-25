GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Helen Devos Children’s Hospital For 11 years straight now the Helen Devos Children Hospital has been one of the top 50 children hospitals in our country. It is no surprise that they continue to receive these honors as their passion, team work, and overall care for the community shows through their work each and every day. Not only do they help families get through hard times with love and support from their team, they make their guests time at the hospital memorable. Coming up in September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This month focusses on the most important part of a kids journey through cancer and that is their courage. Now for 33 years Dr. Fahner has been helping Helen Devos Children hospital add that human touch when helping the most important patients, children.

This next story is equally touching as one young man’s dreams came true after graduating from Zeeland Christian Highschool. Meet Aaron, a young high school graduate who loves elevators. Aaron’s reward for graduating middle school was a full tour of Spectrum health of West Michigan. The building has 200 elevators. Aaron has conducted so much research about elevators that he can tell you the brand of the elevator just by looking at the buttons. He knows the inner workings of elevators, how they operate, and their safety features. Aaron had the time of his life, but his biggest take away was how the experience made him feel. He says he feels loved.

