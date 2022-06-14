GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready for a day of unity, celebration, entertainment, and fun, on Sunday, June 19! The West Michigan Jewels of Africa LLC (WMJOA LLC), a traditional African drum and dance group, and the African Drum and Dance Parent Association (ADDPA) are hosting their fifth annual Jubilee/ Dickenson Park Dunumba (DPD) in honor of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day African Americans across the country were made aware of their freedom and the Emancipation Proclamation’s signing in 1862. The West Michigan Jewels of Africa (WMJOA LLC) assures the community that “The fifty-year celebration of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation will be celebrated like no other.”

What is Dunumba (DPD)?

According to a statement by the WMJOA LLC, Dunumba refers to the “dance of the strong man.”

“DPD and the African American Independence Day is a celebration of freedom and the call for the “Strong Man” in the village to rise up on this Great Father’s Day. Come rejoice, reflect, and rebuild while celebrating with friends who showcase beauty, pride, grace, energy, and love for the culture.”

Fifth Annual Jubilee/ Dickinson Park Dunumba (DPD) schedule of events:

Noon | “Black Success Parade”

Location: 1436 Eastern St. (The Corner of Oakdale and Eastern St. Se. Grand Rapids, MI, 49507)

Details: The procession features Pan-African displays of love, inspiration and pride for the people. Join the community on an adventure as you travel South on Eastern to Crofton St. SE., while beautiful melodies of the motherland lead attendees into an atmosphere filled with positivity.

The parade also includes an appearance and performance from Dijan Tie, a flag show, a car show for kids, and a giveaway!

1 p.m.- 7 p.m. | Opening Ceremony and holiday festivities

Location: Dickenson Buffer Park | 1635 Willard Ave. SE., Grand Rapids, MI. 49507

Details: Following the “Black Success Parade”, guests are invited to join a caravan to Dickenson Buffer Park to participate in an opening ceremony. The community is welcome to bring photos of departed loved ones to honor on an ancestral altar.

Dr. Rhae Ann Booker will host the opening ceremony and kick-off an entertaining line-up of events. Additional happenings include performances by Rev. Regina Riley, Mystic Dub, and Reggae Band. Following the performances is a fashion show by Jackie Mayweather, Rev. James Cutts, and Gospel Sounds, a “Black Success” panel hosted by EGKDDD, a military presentation representing all five branches of military services, and appearances by HBCU Representatives.

For more information on this event, contact Rhaeven Richardson and Jewellynne Richardson:

rhaevenr@gmail.com | msjewelshair@gmail.com.

(Information provided by the WMJOA LLC)

