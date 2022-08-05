GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Bottoms up! International Beer Day is Friday, Aug. 5, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a quality beverage in hand. Our friends from Stacker created a list of the highest-rated beers in Michigan using ratings rom BeerAdvocate. Cheers, and always remember to consume alcoholic beverages responsibly!
Highest rated beer in Michigan
#10. Black Biscuit (Founders Brewing Company)
– Rating: 4.49 / 5 (266 ratings)
– Beer type: Old Ale
– ABV: 10.5%
#9. Kentuckley (Transient Artisan Ales)
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 ratings)
– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
– ABV: 14.5%
#8. No Rules (Perrin Brewing Co.)
– Rating: 4.49 / 5 (1,401 ratings)
– Beer type: Porter – Imperial
– ABV: 15.0%
#7. KBS – Maple Mackinac Fudge (Founders Brewing Company)
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 ratings)
– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
– ABV: 11.0%
#6. Breakfast Stout (Founders Brewing Company)
– Rating: 4.51 / 5 (17,810 ratings)
– Beer type: Stout – Oatmeal
– ABV: 8.3%
#5. Plead The 5th – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Dark Horse Brewing Company)
– Rating: 4.52 / 5 (3,353 ratings)
– Beer type: Stout – Russian Imperial
– ABV: 11.0%
#4. Canuckley (Transient Artisan Ales)
– Rating: 4.57 / 5 (135 ratings)
– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
– ABV: 14.5%
#3. Fourth Dementia – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Kuhnhenn Brewing Company)
– Rating: 4.55 / 5 (2,020 ratings)
– Beer type: Old Ale
– ABV: 13.5%
#2. KBS (Founders Brewing Company)
– Rating: 4.6 / 5 (14,052 ratings)
– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
– ABV: 12.3%
#1. CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) (Founders Brewing Company)
– Rating: 4.64 / 5 (6,717 ratings)
– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
– ABV: 11.3%
