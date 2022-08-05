GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Bottoms up! International Beer Day is Friday, Aug. 5, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a quality beverage in hand. Our friends from Stacker created a list of the highest-rated beers in Michigan using ratings rom BeerAdvocate. Cheers, and always remember to consume alcoholic beverages responsibly!

Highest rated beer in Michigan

#10. Black Biscuit (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.49 / 5 (266 ratings)

– Beer type: Old Ale

– ABV: 10.5%

#9. Kentuckley (Transient Artisan Ales)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 14.5%

#8. No Rules (Perrin Brewing Co.)

– Rating: 4.49 / 5 (1,401 ratings)

– Beer type: Porter – Imperial

– ABV: 15.0%

#7. KBS – Maple Mackinac Fudge (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 11.0%

#6. Breakfast Stout (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.51 / 5 (17,810 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – Oatmeal

– ABV: 8.3%

#5. Plead The 5th – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Dark Horse Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.52 / 5 (3,353 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – Russian Imperial

– ABV: 11.0%

#4. Canuckley (Transient Artisan Ales)

– Rating: 4.57 / 5 (135 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 14.5%

#3. Fourth Dementia – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Kuhnhenn Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.55 / 5 (2,020 ratings)

– Beer type: Old Ale

– ABV: 13.5%

#2. KBS (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.6 / 5 (14,052 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 12.3%

#1. CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.64 / 5 (6,717 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 11.3%

