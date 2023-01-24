GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- February is Black History Month, a time to commemorate and highlight the contributions of African Americans, both past and present. This year, many organizations and groups are hosting events and activities for the community to participate in!

Grand Rapids

Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr. El-Hakim Date: Feb. 2- Feb 3 Location: Grand Rapids Public Library Explore the nation’s “premiere Black history traveling exhibit!” The Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr. El-Hakim features a collection of 10,000 original artifacts of black memorabilia pertaining to slavery, the Jim Crow era, politics, science, education, music, sports, religion, civil rights and more. Learn more

Additional Black History Month events in Grand Rapids

Center for Community Transformation | All Black and Excellent: An Evening with Star Dixon | Feb. 2 from 7:30- 9 pm | Learn more

Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month Storytimes | recurring | Learn more

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. | Black History Walking Tour celebrating Rosa Parks’ Birthday | Feb 4 from 2- 3:15 pm | Learn more

Wealthy Theatre | WYCE presents “Summer of Soul”| Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 pm- until. Learn more

Muskegon

Black History Month Gospel Kick-off! Date: Jan. 30 from 6- 7 pm Location: Hackley Public Library Ring in Black History Month with music and performances at this family friendly event! The Gospel Kick-Off, presented by Hackley Public Library, features live performances from Holy Trinity Praise Team, Kingdom Embassy Praise Team and more. This event is free, and registration is encouraged. Guests can also stream the event live on Facebook. Learn more

Additional Black History Month events in Muskegon

Hackley Public Library | Black History Trivia Contest | Feb. 4 from 2-3 pm | Learn more

Frauenthal Center | Black Man Documentary Premiere | Feb. 5 from 3-6 pm | Learn more

Hackley Public Library | Open Mic Poetry Night | Feb. 6 from 6-7 pm | Learn more

Hackley Public Library | Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest | Feb 11 from 2-3 pm | Learn more

Hackley Public Library | Youth Services BHM Craft Day | Feb. 18 from 2- 4 pm | Learn more

Hackley Public Library | Black Hair Care Clinic, Feb 27 from 6-7 pm | Learn more

Battle Creek

Flavors of February! A Black History Celebration Date: Feb. 21 from 6- 7 pm Location: Willard Library Prepare your palettes for a delicious community event! This Black History Month celebration will highlight beloved foods and meals in African American culture and their importance in shaping Black history. Learn about soul food and ethnic cuisine by tasting exquisite samples. Learn more

Additional Black History Month events in Battle Creek

Willard Library | African American Celebration 2023 | Feb. 26 from 3-5 pm | Learn more

Battle Creek Regional History Museum | Sojourner Truth’s Life History, Works and Words | Feb. 11 from 1-3 pm | Learn more

Lansing

Wharton Center Presents: Black Violin Date: Feb. 28 at 7:30 pm Location: Wharton Center for Performing Arts Black Violin is back in demand at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts! Enjoy a musical fusion of classical songs and hip-hop as the two-time Grammy nominated duo takes the stage to celebrate “ingenuity and ambition, proving anything is possible.” Learn more

East Lansing Public Library | Black History Month 101 Mobile Museum | Jan. 30 y 30 from 10 am-3 pm | Learn more

Kalamazoo

Black History Month Presentation: Lt. General Russel Honoré Date: Feb.4 at 6 pm Location: Air Zoo In honor of Black History Month, the City of Portage will invite a special guest to the Air Zoo. This year’s speaker is Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, a 37-year army Veteran who will give a presentation, participate in a Q&A and book signing. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Learn more

Additional Black History Month events in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts | Reifying Black Geographies: the Tropical Performances of Maya Angelou and Josephine Baker (Virtual) | Feb. 21 from noon-1 pm | Learn more

The City of Portage Presents: Ten Little Known Facts | Begins Feb. 1 from 8 am-5 pm and recurs on weekdays | Learn more

Holland

The Civil Rights Road Trip Date: Feb. 16 from 7 pm- 8:30 pm Location: Holland Museum “The Civil Rights Road Trip opens one’s eyes to the truths about America’s past and how it continues to influence our society today.”- Holland Museum Learn more

Additional Black History Month events in Holland

Hope College: The Mountaintop: Black History Month event | Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 7-9 pm | Learn more

Know of an event that isn’t featured on our events guide? Email the event title and details to morgan.poole@woodtv.com to have it listed!

Stay tuned for updates to this Black History Month events guide!