GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a free community day on Monday, Jan. 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The public is invited to explore the galleries with Muskegon.

High School student docents, participate in an MLK Day craft, and take an interactive museum tour of African American artists whose work is in the MMA permanent collection.

Muskegon High School’s AP Art class will be docents from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to talk about artwork from the MMA permanent collection. Each student chose a work of art from the collection to research and present to museum visitors on MLK Day.

Photo courtesy of Kristina Broughton, Muskegon Museum of Art.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is home to many artworks created by African American artists.

During MLK Day, there will be an interactive museum tour specifically highlighting works by these artists. Kids can also pick up a fun coloring activity inspired by the highlighted works of art.

For more details or questions, contact Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org, call at (231) 720-2574, or visit the Muskegon Museum of Art’s event page here.