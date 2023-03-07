GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you’ve carried the responsibility of caring for a loved one or haven’t experienced caregiving, assisting a family member with daily needs has become a common practice in the United States. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP, more than 53 million Americans have become caregivers, and one in five (19%) are providing “unpaid care to and adult with health or functional needs.”

Although caregiving has been deemed a labor of love and can come with many rewards, it can also be stressful and overwhelming. Amy Goyer, AARP Family and Caregiving Expert, can relate. During an informative interview on “AARP Real Possibilities,” Amy discusses her journey with caregiving for her grandparents, parents and sister. She also defines the responsibilities of caregiving and how she has managed to maneuver through the emotional toll of supporting loved ones.

Amy suggests there are many different caregiver roles. “Caregiving is a spectrum, so you may be on one end of the spectrum, where you’re just calling and checking in, making sure they’re okay. To maybe going to the grocery store or taking somebody to a doctor’s office and helping out with transportation,” she says.

Or a person can be on other end of the spectrum, providing complete personal care. Duties can include dealing with incontinence, helping a loved one bathe, dress themselves and managing their medications.

As the aging population continues to increase, the demand for caregiving also rises. The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) shares that there’s an “opportunity for the public and private sectors to work together to develop solutions to support family caregivers and those under their care.”

For additional information and tips on caregiving, visit these online resources.

Caregiving Resource Guide: AARP.org/PreparetoCare

Brain Health: AARP.org/brainhealth

Veteran & Military Caregivers: caregiver.va.gov

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)