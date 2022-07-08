GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -We are partnering with BIGGBY to bring park party recesses to playgrounds across West Michigan. All Summer long our park party crew has traveled West Michigan. BIGGBY provides coffee for all the teachers and gift cards so they can purchase their own beverages. Energizing our West Michigan Teachers this summer, by bringing them their favorite pick me up. BIGGBY has helped to recognize all the hard work our schoolteachers put in, as well as the impact they have on our children. Founded in Lansing, BIGGBY has strived to help give back to its community and home of Michigan.

Sponsor BIGGBY