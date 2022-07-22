The Weekend is here! If you are looking for a fun way to get the most out of your weekend, check out these family fun events!



Washington Heights Carnival

The Washington Heights Carnival takes place this Saturday. It starts with a walk at 9am to spread community awareness about the event. Then it is followed by a car show, health fair, puppet show and a community carnival. There will be several vendors at the event, and it will be a blast for the whole family.

Space Day At The Air Zoo

If you like free, outdoor fun while learning then make sure you head to the Air Zoo this Saturday for their STEAM Day Saturdays. This STEAM Day focus is all about space. There will be hands on science activities at stations that will be run by Air Zoo educators and Staff. Families will be able to purchase refreshments while they explore.

National Baby Food Festival

The National Baby Food Festival takes place this week and goes on until Saturday. The festival has several baby themed events such as the Baby Crawl, Baby Food Eating Contest. There also is a lot of fun for those who do not have a baby. There will be a grand parade and car show on Saturday. There is also a kid’s zone that is full of activities and fun. There is something for everyone at the Gerber Baby festival in Fremont.

Kindness Stones

The Lakeshore Museum Center is offering a fun, family event this Saturday from 1pm to 3pm. Titled the Kindness Stone Decorating, family members of all ages can decorate stones with kind messages and fun pictures. Then after creating these fun stones, you will have the opportunity to place it elsewhere for someone else to discover.