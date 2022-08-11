Sand Sculpture Contest City Beach Grand Haven
The Sand Sculpture Contest is back after a 2-year hiatus! This Saturday, August 13th, you can join in on the fun at City Beach in Grand Haven. The event takes place from 9am to 1pm. Participants are given 2 hours to create their sand sculpture before a group of judges review the masterpieces and crown the newest royalty of the sandcastles. You can find out more information about the event here.
Kent County Youth Fair
The Kent County Youth Fair is going on this weekend. Enjoy lots of family funs with nearly 1,000 exhibitors. Enjoy games, rides, great food and best of all admission is free. For more details on the fair’s schedule, click here.
National Blueberry Festival South Haven
If you love Blueberries than you are going to want to head to South Haven this weekend. The National Blueberry festival is taking place, and is one of the country’s oldest continuously running fruit festivals. Enjoy all sorts of family friendly Blueberry fun this weekend in South Haven.
4th Annual Great Lakes Surf Fest Pere Marquette Beach
The 4th annual Great Lakes Surf Fest takes place this Saturday, August 13th, from 12:30PM to 6:00PM at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon. General Admission tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Each person will receive a free raffle ticket with purchase. Surf lessons will be available to sign up for and require admission. For more information check out their website here.