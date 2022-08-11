Sand Sculpture Contest City Beach Grand Haven

The Sand Sculpture Contest is back after a 2-year hiatus! This Saturday, August 13th, you can join in on the fun at City Beach in Grand Haven. The event takes place from 9am to 1pm. Participants are given 2 hours to create their sand sculpture before a group of judges review the masterpieces and crown the newest royalty of the sandcastles. You can find out more information about the event here.