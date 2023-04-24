GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Careerline Tech Center empowers high school students by offering students hands on job experience in their field of choice. A service of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, the Careerline Tech Center also offer students the opportunity to earn college credits.

Students who participate in the Pastry Arts and Baking Program will learn the fundamentals of baking and pastry arts in the classroom. Students learn key skills that give them a step ahead in the baking industry. As you saw when Maranda visited the center, students make delicious muffins, cookies, pies, cake and so much more. You can learn more about the program here.

The Careerline Tech Center offers 28 career and technical education programs, featuring courses in business management, culinary arts, construction, software and game development and more. Students that are enrolled can explore different fields and get a head start when it comes to a career. You can learn about all the courses they feature here.

