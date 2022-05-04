GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC4) – While Cinco de Mayo has become a popular holiday in the United States, the actual holiday celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. In the United States, it has turned into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage. Instead of using the holiday as a chance to drink margaritas and eat Americanized versions of traditional Mexican food, let’s support our local and authentic Mexican restaurants here in West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS AREA
Tacos El Cuñado
Inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market
La Huasteca
1811 Plainfield Ave NE
El Torito Asador
2055 28th St. SE
Caldos El Giro
3603 Division Ave S. SW – Wyoming
CaldosElGiro.com
Taco Loco Taqueria
5460 Chicago Dr. SW – Grandville
Cabana Tres Amigos
1409 60th St. – Kentwood
CabanaTresAmigos.com
El Granjero Mexican Grill
950 Bridge St. NW
ElGranjeroMexicanGrill.com
7 Mares
1403 Kalamazoo Ave SE
El Globo
1209 Division S.
ElGloboRestaurant.com
Lindo Mexico
1742 28th St. SW – Wyoming
LAKESHORE AREA
Don Miguelito Mexican Restaurant
11975 E. Lakewood Blvd. #9 – Holland
Taqueria Vallarta
275 East 8th Street – Holland
Arturo’s Tacos
305 N. Beacon Blvd – Grand Haven
ArturosTacosGH.com
El Tapatio
677 W. Laketon Ave – Muskegon
ElTapatioMuskegon.com
Los Amigos
1848 E Sherman Blvd, Ste M – Muskegon
LosAmigosMuskegon.com
SOUTHWEST AREA
Quekas Mexican Restaurant
826 E. Cork St. – Kalamazoo
QuekasMexicanRestaurant.com
Taqueria San Francisco
691 Capital Ave SW – Battle Creek
595 W. Columbia Ave – Battle Creek
TaqueriaSanFranciscoMI.com
Tacos Los Brothers
2015 Portage St. – Kalamazoo
Lolitas Tacos
2307 E. Main St. – Kalamazoo