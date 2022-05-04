GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC4) – While Cinco de Mayo has become a popular holiday in the United States, the actual holiday celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. In the United States, it has turned into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage. Instead of using the holiday as a chance to drink margaritas and eat Americanized versions of traditional Mexican food, let’s support our local and authentic Mexican restaurants here in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS AREA

Tacos El Cuñado

Inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market



La Huasteca

1811 Plainfield Ave NE



El Torito Asador

2055 28th St. SE



Caldos El Giro

3603 Division Ave S. SW – Wyoming

CaldosElGiro.com



Taco Loco Taqueria

5460 Chicago Dr. SW – Grandville



Cabana Tres Amigos

1409 60th St. – Kentwood

CabanaTresAmigos.com



El Granjero Mexican Grill

950 Bridge St. NW

ElGranjeroMexicanGrill.com



7 Mares

1403 Kalamazoo Ave SE



El Globo

1209 Division S.

ElGloboRestaurant.com



Lindo Mexico

1742 28th St. SW – Wyoming



LAKESHORE AREA

Don Miguelito Mexican Restaurant

11975 E. Lakewood Blvd. #9 – Holland



Taqueria Vallarta

275 East 8th Street – Holland



Arturo’s Tacos

305 N. Beacon Blvd – Grand Haven

ArturosTacosGH.com



El Tapatio

677 W. Laketon Ave – Muskegon

ElTapatioMuskegon.com



Los Amigos

1848 E Sherman Blvd, Ste M – Muskegon

LosAmigosMuskegon.com

SOUTHWEST AREA

Quekas Mexican Restaurant

826 E. Cork St. – Kalamazoo

QuekasMexicanRestaurant.com



Taqueria San Francisco

691 Capital Ave SW – Battle Creek

595 W. Columbia Ave – Battle Creek

TaqueriaSanFranciscoMI.com



Tacos Los Brothers

2015 Portage St. – Kalamazoo



Lolitas Tacos

2307 E. Main St. – Kalamazoo

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is a great resource to visit for local programs and events.