GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC4) – While Cinco de Mayo has become a popular holiday in the United States, the actual holiday celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. In the United States, it has turned into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage. Instead of using the holiday as a chance to drink margaritas and eat Americanized versions of traditional Mexican food, let’s support our local and authentic Mexican restaurants here in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS AREA

Tacos El Cuñado
Inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

La Huasteca
1811 Plainfield Ave NE

El Torito Asador
2055 28th St. SE

Caldos El Giro
3603 Division Ave S. SW – Wyoming
CaldosElGiro.com

Taco Loco Taqueria
5460 Chicago Dr. SW – Grandville

Cabana Tres Amigos
1409 60th St. – Kentwood
CabanaTresAmigos.com

El Granjero Mexican Grill
950 Bridge St. NW
ElGranjeroMexicanGrill.com

7 Mares
1403 Kalamazoo Ave SE

El Globo
1209 Division S.
ElGloboRestaurant.com

Lindo Mexico
1742 28th St. SW – Wyoming

LAKESHORE AREA

Don Miguelito Mexican Restaurant
11975 E. Lakewood Blvd. #9 – Holland

Taqueria Vallarta
275 East 8th Street – Holland

Arturo’s Tacos
305 N. Beacon Blvd – Grand Haven
ArturosTacosGH.com

El Tapatio
677 W. Laketon Ave – Muskegon
ElTapatioMuskegon.com

Los Amigos
1848 E Sherman Blvd, Ste M – Muskegon
LosAmigosMuskegon.com

SOUTHWEST AREA

Quekas Mexican Restaurant
826 E. Cork St. – Kalamazoo
QuekasMexicanRestaurant.com

Taqueria San Francisco
691 Capital Ave SW – Battle Creek
595 W. Columbia Ave – Battle Creek
TaqueriaSanFranciscoMI.com

Tacos Los Brothers
2015 Portage St. – Kalamazoo

Lolitas Tacos
2307 E. Main St. – Kalamazoo

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is a great resource to visit for local programs and events.