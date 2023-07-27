GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Celebrate black excellence, culture, music, dance, business, culinary and art during the ultimate three-day summer experience in Grand Rapids! Watercolors, an annual weekend celebration first birthed in 2018, is hosted by local nonprofit organization Asher Legacy Group.

Emma Johnson, CEO and Founder of Asher Legacy Group, is thrilled to invite locals to participate in the sixth annual Watercolors to help further their mission of breaking down barriers for students of color to tour and attend HBCUs and other colleges.

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, artists, venues and attendees,” said Johnson. “Together we continue to build upon an infrastructure that seeks to give space for our well-being and create a community where everyone can flourish and be celebrated.”

The weekend experience begins with a charity golf outing on Friday, followed by a free jazz, blues and R&B concert at Ah-Nab-Awen Park later that evening. On Saturday, “The Main Event”, an inclusive ticketed evening affair, will be held at DeVos Place. And to end the festive weekend with a bang, a “Rooftop Brunch” will occur at a secret location on Sunday!

This year’s theme is “In Full Bloom” and attendees are encouraged to display it in their attire.

For more information, refer to the detailed schedule of all events provided by Asher Legacy Group, and visit the Watercolors’ website.

Friday, July 28:

Charity Golf Outing at 8 a.m.-This event will feature a round of golf at The Meadows, and includes lunch, an awards ceremony and a swag bag. The team fee is $450, and the individual player fee is $125.

Jazz & More at 6.pm. – This free community event features national talent Tim Cunningham, Uneek Soul and Big Daddy Fox. General admission tickets are free, and VIP admission, which includes reserved seating, is $30. General admission guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, and food/beverages will be available for purchase.

Saturday, July 29

Main Event at 6 p.m.- This event will be a star-studded affair. It includes a dinner and highlights two-time Grammy Nominee Karen White, along with O’Bryan and Parllo. Hosted by Lorenzo Bradshaw, the event will also feature a battle of the DJs and other entertainment.

Tickets are $100 for general admission and $175 for VIP admission.

Sunday, July 30:

Rooftop Brunch at 11:30 a.m.- Attendees will enjoy a delicious brunch while listening to live music and inspirational speakers. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $75 for VIP admission.