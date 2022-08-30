GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many people would love to continue to reside in their current homes and communities for as long as possible, and this is where AARP’s nationwide initiative, “AARP Livable”, comes in. In 2017, the non-profit, nonpartisan organization launched a grant program, “AARP Community Challenge”, to allocate more than $9 million for immediate improvements in communities across “all 50 states, Washington D.C.., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” AARP says.

In a new episode of AARP Michigan Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham invites three “AARP Community Challenge” winners to discuss how the grant has helped them improve local areas and how more community members can apply.

Guests include:

Matt Penniman, Communications and Advocacy Director, League of Michigan Bicyclists

Xining Yang, Associate Professor, Geographic Information Science Geography & Geology, EMU

Peggy Du, Executive Director, Association of Chinese Americans

About AARP Michigan Real Possibilities

ARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show airing every Tuesday on ABC 4 West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

