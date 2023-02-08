GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s the story that made headlines in 1982 and continues to resonate with many Americans today. 40 years ago, Vincent Chin, a 27-year-old Chinese American male, was brutally beaten to death while enjoying a night out with friends in Highland Park, MI.

According to NPR, Chin was murdered by two white males employed in the auto industry. As stated by witnesses, the pair were upset over “what they perceived as the loss of American jobs to Japanese imports.”

The two men, Ronald Ebens and Michael Nitz, were “initially charged with second-degree murder for their actions,” as stated on CNN, were only sentenced to “three years’ probation, a $3,000 fine and additional court costs.”

Today, the fight for Asian American civil rights continues after the sudden rise of hate incidents spewed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. AARP Michigan State Director Paula D. Cunningham says the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization is joining civil rights organizations across the country in raising awareness of Chin’s murder and the miscarriage of justice.

During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, activists in the Asian community join to share their reflections, stories, and hopes for racial justice for all people.

Panelists include:

Roland Hwang, President of the American Citizens for Justice

Ian Shin, College Professor

Richard Mui, High School History Teacher

Jordyn, High School Student

Watch the segment featured above to learn more!

